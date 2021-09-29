Hennessey has gotten ahold of the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Naturally, the company threw it onto the dyno to see how much power the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 was able to send to the rear wheels.

The graph shows the pickup making 361.02 horsepower (269.21 kilowatts) at 4,990 rpm and 458.92 pound-feet (622.2 Newton-meters) at 3,710 rpm. The factory rating is 450 hp (336 kW) and 510 lb-ft (692 Nm). This works out to a 19.77 percent loss in horsepower and 10.02 percent loss of torque between the engine and the wheels.

The 2021 Raptor rides on an overhauled rear suspension layout compared to the previous version of the truck. The five-link design has coil springs, long trailing arms and a Panhard rod to have improved more wheel travel and articulation. There are Fox shocks at each corner.

Ford also now offers 37-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain KO2 tires as an option for maximum grip driving off-road.

The 2021 Raptor starts a $64,145 (plus a $1,695 destination fee). With options, the price can easily top $80,000.

Hennessey has just announced its VelociRaptor 600 upgrade package for the 2021 Raptor. It pushes the engine's output to 600 hp (447 kW) and 622 lb-ft (843 Nm) of torque by upgrading the air intake, intercooler, and engine management. The company is targeting acceleration to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.2 seconds, versus 5.3 seconds from the factory.

Hennessey charges $85,950 for a complete truck with this package. Customers can also upgrade a Raptor after taking delivery for $19,950.

Ford is also prepping the more powerful Raptor R for an arrival in late 2022. It ditches the twin-turbo V6 in favor of the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 from the Mustang Shelby GT500. In this application, the powerplant reportedly has 725 hp (540 kW) to 750 hp.