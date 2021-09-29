Even if you've never camped a day in your life, you've probably heard the name Jayco. The Indiana-based RV manufacturer is well-known for a plethora of sizable motorhomes and travel trailers, but the van featured here is something different. Technically a Class B motorhome, this camper trades campgrounds and RV parks for off-road adventures. Say hello to the 2022 Jayco Terrain.

The foundation for Jayco's foray into the overlanding realm is a tried-and-true Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 4x4 with a 144-inch wheelbase. From there, Jayco injects everything needed for extended travels off the beaten path, including a bathroom with a shower and cassette toilet. The kitchen features a modest sink with a small refrigerator and induction stove, and for extra counter space, there's a pullout table that extends across the side door. Another flip-up table is found at the second row of seats, and with the front seat swiveled rearward, it creates a cozy lounge/dining area.

You'll find the only bed at the rear of the van. It's a powered drop-down double that, when deployed, sits above a sizable garage area. The open space is fitted with all kinds of mounts for securing cargo, and for extra sleeping room, the upper area of the Terrain's backside has fiberglass side pods that add a few more inches of width. A 48V - 210AH lithium battery and a 3,500-watt inverter provide power, charged by a dedicated 48-volt alternator as well as 200 watts of solar panels on the roof. Jayco doesn't offer information on fresh and grey water tank sizes, but the fresh tank is interior mounted.

Living off-grid is one thing, but getting there is another. Koni shocks and a heavy-duty rear stabilizer bar are part of the Terrain's mandatory Customer Value Package. It also includes a beefy roof rack, a patio awning, exterior LED lighting, a 48V air conditioner, and a set of all-terrain tires on black aluminum wheels. An onboard air compressor is standard equipment.

Jumping into a turn-key, full-feature Sprinter overlander is certainly a convenient choice versus a self-built camper, but it comes at a price. Jayco says pricing for the Terrain starts at $192,000.