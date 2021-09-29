Mini’s product lineup is feeling a bit stale, but the brand is at an odd inflection point as consumers continue to choose crossovers and SUVs over sedans and coupes. That’s not great for Mini’s lineup of small vehicles, and the transition to electrified propulsion isn’t helping either – it does offer the all-electric SE. However, the company is preparing “Something Thrilling” for October, though we have no idea what it could be.

The teaser image provides somewhat of an answer, giving an overhead view of what appears to be the front clip of a Mini Hardtop Cooper S. The Black trim around the headlights is clearly visible, as is the blacked-out grille and the black badge that sits above it. Also visible – but barely so – is a grille badge that occupies the same area of the car’s face as the Mini’s “S” trim badge.

Mini could be prepping a special edition model as some soft of send-off trim because much of the car’s lineup feels overdue for a refresh. We know the company is planning to launch its last combustion-engine vehicle in 2025, with plans to go fully electric in the 2030s. We also know the company is planning to keep the Mini Convertible through the end of the decade, or even longer. New products are coming, and this model teased on Facebook could be the start of that transition.

Mini’s post says that people should clear their calendars, but it didn’t provide anything more than that. Those interested should “stay tuned for more,” and we’ll be watching Mini to see what exciting thing it reveals this month. Earlier this year, Mini debuted its Multitone roof with a tri-color gradient for three- and five-door versions of the Hardtop and Clubman. Mini’s October reveal could very well be something similar – a visual upgrade without any other significant changes – though we’ll have to wait for something official.