Aston Martin is set to add more DBX variants into the range, and that includes a performance version of the British SUV. To be named along the lines of DBX S, the hotter DBX has been spotted testing by our spy photographers wearing a familiar suit – the red DBX camouflage that the SUV wore before its launch. It even carries the same "O Gymru" hashtag, which means "from Wales."

But beyond what's familiar, the spotted prototype carries a new face for the DBX. The lower bumper has a bigger air duct than the usual version. The air vents extend up to around the fog lamp housings, signifying the need for more engine ventilation. This is similar to the prototype we spotted at the Nurburgring before.

At the rear, however, you'll notice that the spotted prototype has four exhaust tips when you look closely – unlike the huge dual exhaust of the regular DBX and the earlier spied prototypes. As far as we can tell, there are no other changes here, which is the same story at the sides. This left us wondering why the full camouflage on the prototype, but we'll know more as fresher spy shots come in.

At this point, there are no other concrete details about the upcoming Aston Martin DBX S, except for rumors that it may arrive with a V12 power plant. However, an uptuned turbo V8 will more likely happen but we can never be too sure.

Just launched two years ago, the Aston Martin DBX proves itself as a flag-bearer for the brand sales-wise. It now represents half of the automaker's sales, so it comes as no surprise that the marque is expanding the range.

Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers confirmed that more DBX variants are coming as early as the tail-end of this year, starting with a mild-hybrid version. The performance-oriented version, which we believe we spotted, is expected to arrive next year. In total, the DBX family could grow to up to six members by 2024.