It appears the global microchip shortage strikes again. A reliable source contacted Motor1.com with information showing Super Cruise was, at least temporarily, being cut as an option for the 2022 Cadillac Escalade. A specific reason wasn't provided, but it's not exactly a risky leap to say the enduring semiconductor shortage is behind it.

Upon receiving this news, Motor1.com contacted Cadillac to confirm the information. Thus far, multiple messages seeking comment haven't been returned. We will update this article with new information if it becomes available, however, we believe our source is both credible and accurate. The current technological woes affecting numerous automakers also adds credibility to the information.

With Super Cruise pulled from the Escalade, it means the highly touted semi-autonomous driving system originally launched three years ago is virtually non-existent in GM vehicles. Super Cruise is coming to the GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado, but not until the spring of 2022. Production of the Chevrolet Bolt – which also offers the feature – was expected to resume at the end of September amid issues with its battery pack, but it's unclear if the line is up and running. Super Cruise still shows as an option for the CT4 and CT5 with availability in late summer 2021. It's unclear if the feature is now shipping on the sedans.

Gallery: 2021 Cadillac Escalade: First Drive

50 Photos

In 2020, the Escalade outsold both the CT4 and CT5 combined. If shortages of key microchips are the root of the problem, it makes sense to pull the option for the Escalade and continue production as opposed to sidelining the high-dollar, high-profit luxury SUV. We've certainly seen a similar strategy from a range of other automakers, including the aforementioned Silverado being built without cylinder deactivation systems. With the chip shortage expected to spill over into 2022 and possibly stretch to 2023, it seems the situation won't be rectified anytime soon.