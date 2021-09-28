Life isn't easy for the Ford Mustang. It's been the butt of so many car-crash jokes in recent years that a 'Stang spinning out leaving a car show is a legit cliché. And then you have the Mustang Mach-E, officially wearing Mustang badges but widely dismissed by pony car owners as not being a real Mustang. Now, with an extremely poor showing in the dreaded moose test, the Mach-E takes another punch on the chin. Or does it?

The answer to that question is yes, though we suspect some might interpret this another way. Clearly, the Mach-E demonstrates poor emergency handling characteristics in this moose test video, published recently by Teknikens Värld on YouTube. At a speed of just 68 km/h (42 mph), the EV's backside steps out in dramatic fashion on the second turn of the test, wiping out a few cones before barely coming back under control for the final maneuver. Bumping the speed up to 72 km/h (45 mph) sees the Mach-E leave the freaking course entirely, without completing the last section. Yikes.

By comparison, a Tesla Model Y completed the same test at 75 km/h (47 mph) without any cone strikes, though it did look a bit wild. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was also tested at a speed of 72 km/h (45 mph) and passed with flying colors, looking the most composed of all three EV crossovers. We even stepped back in time a few years to look at the current-generation Ford Mustang in the moose test, and actually, it was extremely well behaved. At 77 km/h (48 mph) it cleared the course without breaking a sweat.

So what gives with the Mach-E? The video says the stability control system simply isn't doing a good job keeping the backside under control during emergency maneuvers. An article on the test also finds fault with the chassis and steering, but it's important to mention that we don't know the specific layout (all-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive) for this test car, nor do we know what drive mode was used. Still, it's a poor showing from a safety standpoint.

That said, could this test actually give the Mach-E some approval points from traditional Mustang owners? The EV certainly looks lively and tail-happy, and we'd be remiss if we didn't acknowledge that some enthusiastic drivers prefer such manners. Still, having those manners show up unexpectedly in an emergency situation is never a good thing, especially with safety systems engaged. In short, should you see a Mach-E at Cars & Coffee, keep an eye on it like you would its low-slung two-door siblings.