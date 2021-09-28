When talking about autonomous vehicle technology, supercars, sports cars, or any car brand that's fast and engaging to drive is out of the question. Their main selling point is the feeling behind the wheel, so offering self-driving technology is obviously a no-no. Needless to say, we can expect that Ferrari won't be among the brands that will offer autonomous tech in the future.

Thankfully, Stellantis Chairman John Elkann agrees. Of note, Elkann is also Ferrari's ad interim Executive Chairman and CEO John Elkann.

The confirmation came from Elkann himself during a conversation with Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Italian Tech Week. Elkann attended the event in person while Musk joined the conference via a video feed.

Gallery: Ferrari 296 GTB

18 Photos

As reported by Automotive News Europe, the center of the conversation wasn't about autonomous driving alone. However, while on the subject, Elkann mentioned that it would be sad to have a Ferrari autonomous car.

"The essence of having a Ferrari is to drive it," Elkann said.

Musk second the notion by noting that some people still like to get around on stallions.

"It's on the logo," Musk added.

It's quite obvious that autonomous driving will never be on the table for high-performance brands, and that even on opposite ends of the spectrum, two automotive CEOs agree that whatever the future brings, Ferrari will always be driven.

Other ideas discussed by the two CEOs are about the use of nuclear energy but with solar energy standing as a long-term solution. Musk noted that the recent move away from nuclear is surprising, even calling the energy source "quite safe."

"Nuclear is a solution that exists, it's one that we know, it's one that is secure and one that we should absolutely develop strongly," said Elkann, backing up Musk's notion.