Following the new Silverado coming out this month, Chevrolet is also giving its SUVs a much-needed update for the 2022 model year. The 2022 Tahoe and Suburban are getting upgrades on both ends of the spectrum – analog and digital – so let's begin with the good news for all big V8 lovers out there.

For the 2022 model year, the popular 6.2L V8 engine rated at 420-horsepower (309-kilowatt) is now available on the RST, Z71, and Premier trims. This eight-pot mill is standard on the High Country variant.

Moreover, customers opting for the 6.2-liter V8 for the Tahoe and Suburban RST will also gain Magnetic Ride Control –Premier and High Country, and available on Z71.

Gallery: 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe

24 Photos

Of note, the 5.3-liter V8 remains the standard engine on LS, LT, Z71, RST, and Premier models, while the optional Duramax 3.0L turbo-diesel is available on all models except Z71. All Tahoe and Suburban models are mated to a standard 10-speed automatic transmission with push-button electronic shift.

Also new for 2022 is the availability of electronic limited-slip differential for better traction. When ordered with the off-road-focused Z71, it can be used in 4WD Low for better off-roading chops and help prevent wheel slip in dirt and mud.

Technology bits are also updated on the 2022 Tahoe and Suburban. In addition to the larger 12.3-inch-diagonal configurable digital instrument cluster for LT trims and above, the Chevy SUVs get 13 available unique camera views, along with additional new trailering views that include a rear trailer view, a picture-in-picture side view, and a view inside a trailer when an accessory camera is connected.

Google built-in also makes its debut on the 2022 Tahoe and Suburban, which is standard on LT trims and higher. Drivers will now have access to Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play right on the vehicle display, which can work in conjunction with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.