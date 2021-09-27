The fifth-generation Ram 1500 that debuted for 2019 was a significant leap over what the previous-generation model offered. The redesigned truck had all-new styling, the latest powertrains, cutting-edge tech, and a higher starting price. However, Ram didn’t want to abandon its cost-conscious buyers, so it decided to continue building the fourth-gen 1500, calling it the 1500 Classic. The model will roll into 2022 with a handful of updates.

Mopar Insiders got a look at some Ram dealer ordering guides that show the Ram 1500 Classic returning for the next model year. The updates include the new Tradesman Off-Road Package that adds several excellent features such as heavy-duty rear shock absorbers, tow hooks, skid plates for the front suspension and transfer case, all-terrain tires, a raised ride height, and more. According to the publication, the package is a combination of the Warlock All-Terrain Package and the Warlock Protection Group.

Gallery: 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock

15 Photos

The packages are offered alongside the Tradesman, Express, SLT, and Warlock trims, all of which carry over from 2021. Ram leaves the available configurations unchanged for 2022, offering the pickup in Regular, Quad, or Crew Cab body styles. Two or four-wheel drive is available, with three available bed lengths depending on the model. The 2022 trucks might not offer the power sunroof or the RamBox, which aren’t listed in the ordering guides.

The only other change noted in the ordering guides is for the Electronics Convenience Group. The 2022 update gives the package the brand’s 8.4-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment system. That system includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. According to the publication, Uconnect 4C with the 8.4-inch display is a standalone option. There’s no indication that the model will receive an updated price, but the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic starts at $28,855 (excluding destination charges), and we doubt that it won’t be by much if it goes up. The 2021 Ram 1500 – non-Classic – starts at $32,795.