It’s a secret to no one that owning a supercar is an extremely costly adventure. Just keeping the car in good shape without customizing or tuning requires tens of thousands of dollars, and sometimes the figures are even higher. And if we are talking about Bugatti and any of its recent products, you should probably double those figures. Don’t believe us? Here’s something that might change your mind.

A recent article by Carscoops pointed us in the direction of a Facebook post by Muhammad Al Qawi Zamani, who apparently is a Bugatti enthusiast from Malaysia, currently living in Singapore. During a recent stop by Bugatti’s new Singapore showroom, he got detailed information about the maintenance costs of the Chiron Pur Sport. He then summarized the prices based on a projected four-year period. And the numbers are huge.

The full list of maintenance tasks is long and we decided to focus on some of the more expensive ones. Bear in mind the original prices in the post are converted from Singapore Dollars to Malaysian Ringgits, and we’ve converted them to US dollars for convenience. Starting with the brakes, a set of front ceramic discs plus brake pads will set you back $58,952. Additionally, you might need to replace the brake fluids and cables, and clean the brake components, which adds a further $58,951 to the receipt.

On a regular car, you don’t need to replace the alloy wheels very often, but on the Chiron Pur Sport, you’ll have to do this every 14-16 months. A set of new lightweight rims costs $49,958, and that’s a relatively low price considering a set of wheels and tires for the Veyron were listed on eBay for $100,000 two years ago.

The most shocking regular maintenance to us seems to be the need for the Garrett turbochargers to be replaced every 42 to 48 months. The whole set of four turbos costs approximately $25,978, and a set of air duct coolers adds $21,982 more. At around the same time, you’ll also have to replace the fuel tank for $43,963 and let the mechanics recalibrate the engine with the new turbochargers for another $28,576.

