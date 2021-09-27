The first 2021 Ford Broncos have already been delivered to their new owners and production continues for the other 100,000+ reservations, though the automaker is facing some problems along the way. There’s the obvious issue related to the chip shortage, forcing Ford to think of alternative ways to keep its customers happy. However, it seems that one particular Bronco owner will need more special attention from the manufacturer as their SUV was delivered damaged.

The story appeared for the first time on the Bronco 6G forum where a user that goes by the name of Godot75 shared the story of how they ordered a Bronco Badlands on July 15 this year. Then, the customer received a letter from the dealer on September 21 and it seemed like the big moment was coming soon. Unfortunately, the dealer had different reasons to contact the customer, sending him the photo that is attached at the top of this page.

According to the available information, the Bronco was crashed by a third-party trucking company, which had to transport the car from the factory to the dealership. The customer was notified that the order has been canceled and that a replacement order has been submitted. Unfortunately, with the current production interruptions and delays, the best-case scenario is for a new delivery in four months but more likely “next summer.” The customer had the following to say about the situation:

“I have a request of anyone reading this. Please share my story. If you know someone at Ford who can help me, please point them my way. If you yourself are a Ford executive and believe that your ‘customer base’ is not a faceless mass of wallets to be emptied, that it's individual human beings who love your company and deserve something in return, occasionally something above and beyond, please talk to me. Help fix this quickly. If you're Bill Ford, wave your wand.”

We will follow the forum thread in the next weeks and will keep you updated if someone from Ford reacts to this situation.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco production