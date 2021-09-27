Launching a minivan nowadays might not seem like such a great idea what with the proliferation of crossovers and SUVs, but some automakers would beg to differ. Lexus has the LM in China where Buick sells its GL8 Avenir, but it's not just in the People's Republic where people movers still matter. Kia has crunched the numbers and decided to not only keep the global Carnival, but push it significantly upmarket.

BMW is making a next-gen 2 Series Active Tourer while Mercedes still has the B-Class. Need we go on? Our pals at Kolesa have imagined a new posh minivan, but it's something we weren't expecting. Hyundai's luxury brand Genesis has been given the MPV treatment to create a hypothetical alternative to the company's GV lineup of SUVs. It's unclear whether the body style some people love to hate is a priority for South Korea's premium marque, which recently expanded its offerings beyond sedans and SUVs by launching a wagon in Europe.

Perhaps a sleek coupe molded after the stunning X concept (or even the older Essentia) would make more sense to bolster Genesis' image as a true luxury brand. Sister brand Hyundai and Kia have the minivan segment well-covered, so perhaps there isn't necessarily a need for an upmarket offering carrying the wing logo.

Nevertheless, the purely speculative rendering imagines a minivan with Genesis' Two Lines design motif. Such a vehicle would likely be based on an existing Hyundai or Kia rather than being developed from the ground up. It's what Lexus has done with the LM, which is essentially a luxury version of the Toyota Alphard.

Truth be told, Genesis has bigger fish to fry. It aims to have no fewer than eight zero-emissions models on sale by 2030, with everything launching from 2025 to offer an EV version. Investing in a minivan with or without a combustion engine likely doesn't rank high on the list of priorities, but the rendering answers a "what if" kind of question some people might've had.