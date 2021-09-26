Are you looking for the ultimate overland-ready Ram 3500? Well, the team at AT Overland Equipment has the rig for you. Welcome to the Aterra XL, an overlander built with the best technology currently available for a go-anywhere off-the-grid camper. This innovative overland build combines unique tech and smart design to create a cutting-edge overlander ready to take on any trail. Let’s see what makes the AT Overland Equipment Aterra XL so special.

In today’s market of fantastic overland builds it takes a lot to stand out. The Aterra XL makes its mark thanks to its comprehensive use of the best possible construction materials in every aspect of its build. For starters, the base truck is a Ram 3500 powered by the legendary 6.7-liter Cummins straight-6 diesel engine which is renowned for its reliability and power.

With a strong base truck taken care of, AT Overland Equipment gets to work on the camper shell that mounts onto the Ram’s bed. The bed of the stock truck is removed to make way for a metal flatbed to use as the foundation for the build. This increases interior volume while keeping the rig’s exterior footprint consistent with a stock Ram 3500.

The rigid honeycomb exterior fiberglass camper body is reinforced with lightweight fibers to keep the structure strong even after the toughest trails. The camper also holds critical supplies like propane, freshwater, and batteries to store power. The solar panels on the camper’s roof can deliver up to 400 watts of power which is stored in a 105 Ah lithium battery.

For customers looking to purchase an Aterra XL from AT Overland Equipment be sure to bring your checkbook and calendar. Builds start at around$69,000 plus the donor truck and take about 25 to 30 weeks to complete.