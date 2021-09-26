The Saudi Arabian Formula 1 Grand Prix isn't happening in the next two months but its promoter, the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), is already working hard to promote the event.

In fact, SAMF ushered in an interesting Lego build – a Lego Formula 1 car, laid by professional Lego builders at Jeddah's Red Sea Mall. Using 500,000 bricks to complete, the green car is now Guinness World Record's largest Lego Formula 1 car, taking the record away from Ferrari.

Of note, Ferrari's Lego build in 2019 used 350,000 bricks.

Gallery: World's Largest Lego Formula 1 Car

7 Photos

The record-breaking build's time-lapse video is embedded atop this page, showing the entire process. The last brick was laid by the SAMF's Chairman, HRH Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, on September 23, Saudi Arabia's national day.

Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal said: "I am ecstatic to announce the completion of the world’s largest-ever LegoEGO brick build of a Formula 1 car – fully approved and certified by Guinness World Records!"

"This exciting project was all about giving back to our community and reflecting the true meaning & values of progress, innovation & social responsibility that symbolize modern Saudi Arabia. Today I feel confident in declaring that it has done so and much, much more," he added.

According to the release, each of the bricks used in the build is being sold online, with the proceeds going to Ehsan, Saudi Arabia's national platform for charitable work.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is set to happen on December 3-5, 2021. This will be the very first time that the motorsport event will be happening in the Middle Eastern country. It will be the 21st round of the 2021 Formula 1 season and will be the second night race on the calendar.