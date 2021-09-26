Do you remember the Fat Truck? Made by Canada's Zeal Motor Inc., the Fat Truck is an amphibious truck that looks like a North American answer to the Russian Sherp ATV. More importantly, the go-anywhere machine gets a new version from Zeal, one that's warranted by the utility industry.  

Meet, the Fat Truck 2.8P – a pickup version of the Fat Truck that's designed to transport materials and tools to job sites. It's practically the same Fat Truck but with a bed, allowing payload transport through harsh conditions with the occupants separated from the cargo.

Gallery: Fat Truck 2.8P

Fat Truck 2.8P
5 Photos
https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/Gxpmb/s6/fat-truck-2.8p.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/ZWxjz/s6/fat-truck-2.8p.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/jbkjR/s6/fat-truck-2.8p.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/RGOex/s6/fat-truck-2.8p.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/VPKjL/s6/fat-truck-2.8p.jpg

The Fat Truck 2.8P has a payload capacity of 2,200 pounds (1,000 kilograms). With its amphibious capabilities, it can help ease up work in hard-to-reach job sites. It's available in two versions: open cab or closed canopy but what makes the 2.8P special is the bevy of options available such as the high-speed capstan, vegetation control spraying unit, water tank, firefighting foam kit, and small service crane for recovery after a storm. Simply put, the 2.8P is a versatile tool.

The 2.8P isn't a fast truck. It can only reach speeds of up to 25 miles per hour (40 kilometers per hour), while water wading is only possible up to 3 mph (5 km/h) and climbing steep muddy hills up to 75% of grade with all the safety requirements.

SUVs For Zombie Apocalypse:

armored mercedes g500 4x4 Face The Zombie Apocalypse With This Armored Mercedes G500 4x4
toyota hilux invincible 50 apocalypse Toyota Hilux Invincible 50 Built To Conquer The Zombie Apocalypse

What makes the Fat Truck a great go-anywhere off-road vehicle is its light ground pressure, rated at 1.6 psi with its maximum payload. This is five times less than a human footprint, which goes at around 8 psi.

If you're interested in the Fat Truck 2.8P, it will make a public appearance at the Utility Expo in Louisville, Kentucky in booth N1819 from September 28-30, 2021.

Source: Fat Truck

Jacob Oliva
By: Jacob Oliva
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com