Can the Lamborghini Urus beat out its closest competition in a drag race? To find out, carwow assembled a line-up of some of the most impressive performance SUVs for a drag race. Sure the Lamborghini Urus is an impressive SUV on paper, but what happens when it has to compete with other performance SUVs from around the world? Well, let's head to the drag carwow airstrip and find out.

The Lamborghini Urus is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine the produces a massive 641 horsepower (477 Kilowatts). This super SUV uses an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system which helps the Lamborghini Urus sprint from 0 to 60mph in only 3.1 seconds. The Lamborghini Urus utilizes many of the best parts from other Volkswagen Auto Group brands to build a super SUV worthy of the Lamborghini name.

If the Lamborghini Urus is a little too in your face, check out the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT. The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is the first GT SUV from Porsche who reserves this special moniker for its most impressive machines. The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that produces 631 horsepower (470 Kilowatts). Power is routed through an 8-speed automatic transmission and reaches the ground via an all-wheel-drive system. The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is also the fastest SUV around the Nürburgring with a lap time of 7 minutes and 38 seconds.

Besides these two heavy-hitting SUVs, there’s competition from BMW, Tesla, and even Jeep. As consumers shift their focus to SUVs, manufacturers have found a way to blend supercar levels of performance into the practical body style of SUVs. This means that modern-day performance SUVs are capable of doing almost anything a customer could dream of.