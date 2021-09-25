Will it stay or will it go? That's the question Chevrolet Camaro and muscle car enthusiasts have been wondering about for quite some time now. General Motors hasn't been giving clues or hints about the coupe's fate either, further fueling speculations. If you've been closely following the Camaro-sphere, there is yet another rumor that hints towards the car's future.

According to the Youtube channel LethalGarage, they claim to have details of a "Final Edition" of sorts for the Camaro. Tentatively named the "Collector Edition", it is slated to come out for the 2024 model year. The channel also says they received that information through various sources close to the matter. Not only that, they claim to have specific information about it.

For the exterior, the "Final" Camaro gets a new spoiler and carbon fiber accents. The brakes are then upgraded to carbon ceramics in each corner. However, the most interesting tidbit was the horsepower and torque claim. Per LethalGarage, this limited-run final ZL1 edition will have 670 horsepower (493 kilowatts) and a stump-pulling torque figure of 670 pound-feet (908 Newton-meters).

Another source, Musclecarsandtrucks.com, said they looked into LethalGarage's claim and backed it up upon further digging. They even added that the Camaro won't see any significant updates until 2023.The purported final edition is said to be a package for the SS, LT1, and the aforementioned ZL1. Lastly, Musclecarsandtrucks.com mentioned that there will only be 2,000 units made for these last of the line models.

If these rumors are true, does this seal the fate of the Camaro? There is a chance that this could merely by the final edition of this generation. Rumors about its possible discontinuation came about in 2019 with General Motors saying:

"While we will not engage in speculation, we will remind you of our recently announced updates coming to the Camaro lineup this fall. An all-new LT1 model will provide customers V8 power with the design and affordability of our LT trim. The award-winning SS model will feature a new front fascia from the Camaro Shock concept. All of our updates are customer-driven to improve the car and its driving experience."

Since then, news about its potential axing have been popping up every once in a while. Declining sales haven't helped with the Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang trouncing it in the second quarter. Most recently, it's even been said that the Camaro might become a four-door EV after 2024.