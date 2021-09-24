Jeep broke the Grand Cherokee line into two earlier this year, introducing the three-row Grand Cherokee L. The regular, two-row GC hasn’t been completely absent, but there hasn’t been a full reveal yet, either. That will change next week when Jeep finally – fully – reveals the regular 2022 Grand Cherokee. It will happen on September 29, and it will include the 4xe hybrid plug-in variant, too.

A short teaser video posted to Jeep’s Instagram page reveals the GC’s front end, though we saw it earlier this year when Jeep teased the 4xe variant. Our spy photographers also caught the model out testing without any camouflage covering its design. The two-row Grand Cherokee looks as sleek and elegant as its longer stablemate. The GC sports a similar front end to the GC L, though the lower grille opening looks a bit sportier. Jeep’s iconic grille is front and center, flanked by a pair of sleek headlights.

The bulk of the GC’s styling differences are at the rear, where the greenhouse is much smaller while sporting a unique floating-pillar design. The GC is expected to borrow the same powertrains available in the larger GC L, meaning the model’s entry-level offerings will have the brand’s venerable 3.6-liter V6 under the hood. It produces 290 horsepower (216 kilowatts) and 257 pound-feet (348 Newton-meters) of torque. Jeep will reserve the 5.7-liter Hemi V8, which makes 357 hp (266 kW) and 390 lb-ft (528 Nm) of torque, for the Overland and Summit models.

The regular Grand Cherokee will also offer a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which the company teased this summer. Rumors continue to suggest that Jeep will use the same setup offered in the Wrangler 4xe – a turbocharged 2.0-liter paired to two electric motors. The combo produces 375 hp (280 kW) and 470 lb-ft (673 Nm) of torque, which would make it the most potent variant. We’ll get all the details next week at the debut that starts at 9 a.m. ET.