You might remember a week ago when Ford submitted a Mustang Mach-E to vehicle testing by the Michigan State Police. After going through the evaluations, the model is the first EV ever to complete the analysis with success.

The Michigan State Police evaluates acceleration, top speed, braking, high-speed pursuit abilities, and handling characteristics when making emergency maneuvers. The law enforcement agency won't publish the specific scores for all of the evaluated vehicles until later in the fall.

Gallery: Ford Mustang Mach-E Police Pilot

8 Photos

"The fact that the Mustang Mach-E successfully stood up to the grueling Michigan State Police evaluation demonstrates that Ford can build electric vehicles that are capable, tough, and reliable enough for even the most challenging jobs," said Ted Cannis, CEO of Ford Pro. "We understand the needs of our commercial customers and are committed to unlocking new electrification opportunities for them."

The Mach-E being tested by the Michigan State Police wasn't any mechanically different than the model sells in showrooms. In terms of styling, it received a blue body with "Police" decals decorating the exterior.

To keep things in perspective, this is more of a proof of concept, than an actual attempt by Ford to sell the Mach-E to the police. The company wants a benchmark for making a decision about whether to create a purpose-built, police-use EV in the future.

Ford also created a concept for a Mach-E police car for the UK. The exterior has the vibrant yellow and blue livery of the country's law enforcement vehicles. There was also a light bar on the roof, and there was a control panel for it on the inside sitting below the infotainment screen.

The automaker believes that there is a future when there would be a market for electric police cars. This testing is how Ford is getting the ball rolling on that prospect.

It will be interesting to see what automakers will need to do to create police-specific EV patrol cars. Law enforcement vehicles generally require extra powertrain cooling, which an electric automobile probably wouldn't require. However, they need to power lots of extra electronic equipment like radios and computers.