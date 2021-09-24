It’s been a few months since we last saw the first-ever BMW M3 Touring testing on public roads in Germany. While what you see above may look like yet another spy photo of the speedy wagon, it’s actually an official teaser photo coming straight from the Munich-based company. It’s not showing much of the car, though it’s a positive sign that development and testing are continuing on plan.

Judging by the registration plates, the teaser image depicts the very same prototype we spied testing in May this year (see the attached gallery below). Everything matches - including the wheels and the cool roof spoiler at the back, though the “Bring It On” banner on the driver’s side seems to be new. It probably means the M3 Touring is undergoing extensive high-speed tests around the Nurburgring in Germany.

Taking a quick look through the comments below the teaser image, we get the impression that most of the BMW M fans would like to see the performance wagon with a different front end compared to the M3/M4 duo. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case as previous spy photos have confirmed the giant grille setup of the front fascia will carry over largely unchanged to the wagon.

Gallery: BMW M3 Touring Spy Shots

18 Photos

People are also asking for an all-wheel drive to make the M3 Touring a proper competitor to the Audi RS4. We can all but confirm the wagon will get a modified version of BMW’s xDrive system that will be more performance-oriented and favoring the rear wheels. In fact, all the oily bits are expected to be carried over from the M3 sedan, including the 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six unit with up to 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts). The purists will be happy to learn a three-pedal version should also be in the cards.

If you like what you see and if you live in the United States, don’t get too excited, though. Despite the online petition asking BMW to bring the performance wagon to the US market, the automaker already confirmed it has no plans to do so. If you live in Europe, though, you can expect the full debut of the M3 Touring at some point next year.