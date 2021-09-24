Black Appearance Packages have become a common offering among Ford vehicles recently, and rightfully so. The blacked-out trims and darkened Blue Oval are alluring designs – at least that's what demand and popularity dictate in recent times.

That said, the American automaker has offered the Black Appearance Package in the previous generation of its most popular nameplate, the Ford F-150. While the initial model year of the fourteenth-generation F-150 doesn't come with the said package, the upcoming 2022 model year is said to be arriving with a variety of Black Appearance Packages. Even better, an STX Black Appearance Package will also be on offer.

This is according to Ford Authority, citing sources familiar with the matter. Images for the upcoming option aren't available yet, but some details are provided for us to paint a picture.

According to the publication, the STX Black Appearance Package will be exclusively optional on XL with 101A High equipment option on both SuperCab and SuperCrew body styles, just like the regular STX Appearance Package.

More importantly, the following will rule out the chance to choose the said package: 3.3L Duratec V6, 3.5L EcoBoost V6 with two-wheel drive, eight-way power driver’s seat, Heavy-Duty Payload Package, STX Appearance Package, or XL Chrome Appearance Package. It won't be an option for the F-150 Hybrid, so there's that.

As for specifics, the STX Black Appearance Package is said to arrive with body-color front and rear bumpers, a box side decal (except with FX4 Package), black bodyside decals (four-wheel drive and FX4), glossy black 20-inch aluminum wheels, and black dual exhaust tips. Of course, it will have the black exterior badges and matte black F-150 tailgate logo.

These are just preliminary details. We'll know more once Ford officially announces the changes for the 2022 model year, so keep us in your tabs.