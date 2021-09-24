Almost everything with the market launch of the 2022 Ford Maverick is going on plan so far. The little truck is now on the production lines and it should go officially on sale in just a few weeks from now. It seems that potential Maverick buyers now have one more reason to be happy before the sales begin as Ford has made a little reverence with its latest move.

A new thread on the MaverickTruckClub forums reveals the automaker will make all-wheel drive standard on models fitted with the tow package, and this will come at no extra cost. In a bulletin sent to dealers, Ford asks its retailers to re-spec and re-order all FWD units with the tow package to feature an all-wheel-drive system as standard equipment, with the manufacturer covering the full cost of the AWD ($2,220 MSRP).

Gallery: 2022 Ford Maverick

62 Photos

“Due to recent engineering and performance evaluations it has been determined to remove the FWD Gas (999/448) & 4K Towing Package (53Q) combination from the 22MY Maverick offering, across all series. As of mid-August this specific combination was removed from dealer ordering through WBDO and CONCEPS, so no new orders with this combination could be placed,” Ford’s bulletin to dealers reads.

The dealers are given three options, according to the available information. The first option is to make a new order to include an all-wheel drive, while alternatively the tow package can be removed if the truck needs to be delivered with a front-wheel drive. Of course, dealers can also cancel an order altogether if this new specification doesn’t meet their needs.

As a refresher, the 2022 Maverick has a starting price of t $19,995 (plus a $1,495 destination charge) before options, which makes it a more affordable product than the Ford Model T in 1909. All trim levels are equipped as standard with a 2.5-liter hybrid engine with 191 horsepower (142 kilowatts). Optionally available is a 2.0-liter EcoBoost unit, generating 250 hp (186 kW) and 277 pound-feet (376 newton-meters) of torque.