Two years – that's the amount of time that wealthy owners of the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ have to wait before they get to drive their prized and famed supercar. We mere mortals are just here to observe and celebrate the occasion.

Bugatti's record-breaking supercar went through two years of testing and development. Announced back in September 2019, the first batch of the Chiron Super Sport 300+ are now on their way to their owners, albeit, only eight of them would be smiling from ear to ear for now.

"It is the fastest hyper sports car Bugatti has ever made and is a true testament to the engineering passion, technical expertise, and relentless pursuit of performance our brand is synonymous with. We are excited to deliver the first eight units of this record-setting pioneer to our customers, and for them to experience the sheer sensation of speed behind the wheel," said Christophe Piochon, Managing Director of Production and Logistics.

To recall, Bugatti has reached a milestone in 2019 with a special Chiron Sport, hitting 304.773 miles per hour (490.484 kilometers per hour) at the Ehra-Lessien test track. The Chiron Super Sport 300+ aims to celebrate that momentous occasion. The production version is built to support incredible speeds, without sacrificing luxury and class.

But unlike the Longtail prototype, the production version is electronically limited to 273.4 mph (440 km/h). As to where the lucky owners will achieve those speeds is entirely up to them.

Only 30 units of the Chiron Super Sport 300+ will ever be built at the automaker's headquarters in Molsheim, France, each selling for 3.5 million euros (or $3.89M at current exchange rates) apiece before taxes. Bugatti didn't mention when will the other 22 units be delivered to their customers but if you're one of them, we're sure you're already informed.