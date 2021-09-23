Everyone deserves a relaxing vacation, and Little Talladega looks like the perfect place for an auto enthusiast to take some time off with friends and family. Not only does the house itself have adult-sized car beds, but there's a quarter-mile track outside. If you prefer to get dirty, there are four miles of trails to explore.

The track has a tri-oval configuration, hence the name Little Talladega. Unlike the famous superspeedway, this course has some elevation change that adds to the excitement. There's also a small connecting section that allows for different configurations.

If you don't have your own LS V8-powered Mazda Miata drift cars like these guys, the rental comes with go-karts for taking out on the track. The 10,0000 square foot workshop/arcade also stores a collection of UTVs, ATVs, and dirt bikes for use on the trials. The building is also large enough to create an impressively large crazy cart course.

While we don't get to see it in this video, Little Talladega's site also shows a 1/8th-mile oval dirt track. Doing a rallycross layout with both circuits could be a lot of fun.

The rest of the house has a general automotive theme. One room has beds that look like a Nissan 300ZX and R33 GT-R. Another has sleeping spaces that look like the back of a Ford, Chevrolet, and Dodge pickup (get it, they're truck beds). There's a plan to turn this into a movie room at some point.

For the folks in your group who aren't into cars, there's a pool, tennis/basketball court, a small playground, a fishing pond, and even a baseball diamond. If you can't find something fun to do there, you're just not trying hard enough.

Little Talladega is located in Pomona, Missouri, which is in the southern portion of the state in a county that borders Arkansas. The video below shows more of the action from there, including some off-roading, a lot of drifting, and crazy carting.