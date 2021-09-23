Jeep had a surprise for us at a preview for this weekend's Detroit 4Fest by bringing the previously unannounced Wrangler Unlimited Willys Xtreme Recon. It gets some of the features from the Rubicon Xtreme Recon but with the retro military look from the Willys model.

The Xtreme Recon package on the Wrangler Unlimited Willys gets 35-inch tires that wrap around 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels. There's also a 1.5-inch (3.81-centimeter) suspension lift. The total ground clearance is 11 inches (27.94 centimeters).

Gallery: Jeep Wrangler Willys Xtreme Recon Edition

For comparison, the Xtreme Recon equipment on the Rubicon provides 12.9 inches (32.77 centimeters) of ground clearance. The Bronco, which is the Wrangler's prime competitor, has 8.3 inches (21.08 centimeters) of clearance in stock form and 11.5 inches (29.21 centimeters) with 35-inch tires.

Customers still get the rest of the equipment that comes on the Willys. The SUV comes with a gloss black grille and rock rails. It's available in the Sarge Green in these photos. There are also other colors, but we can't imagine why someone would pick this trim and not want this Army-inspired shade. Finally, there is "Willys" in a stenciled font on the sides of the hood.

Inside, the Willys is available with the Heritage Tan and Black cabin that we see in these pictures. An all-black interior is also an option.

The combination of the military-theming, big tires, and taller ride height creates a rugged-looking rig. The appearance is in stark contrast to the Tuscadero Pink Wrangler that's launching, too.

Prices for the Willys Xtreme Recon start at $39,495. It's solely available as the four-door Unlimited. Buyers can select either the 3.6-liter V6 or 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. While the one in the pictures is an automatic, the six-speed manual would likely be available, too. Deliveries start in December.