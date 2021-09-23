Even though it's not on his channel, this video has Youtuber StreetSpeed717 taking his Ram TRX and jumping it over a Dodge Viper ACR. If you're not familiar with him by name, you might remember this guy from the controversy earlier in 2021 from a video of him jumping a TRX over a stream and subsequently receiving 18 criminal counts from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

StreetSpeed717 is definitely a polarizing figure. While his stunts can be fun to watch, the law doesn't always look favorably on what he's doing. There's a whole lot of preamble in this video before the actual jump, so the clip above skips to the point right before the action starts. If you want to see the setup, it's all there earlier in the video.

Gallery: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX: First Drive Review

59 Photos

This is actually StreetSpeed717's third Ram TRX. The first was the one from the infamous jump video. The second was part of a giveaway. He got this one in Hydro Blue.

The Viper also belongs to StreetSpeed717. It's an ACR in the rare Snakeskin edition, which includes this vibrant shade of paint. He's planning to install a Callaway twin-turbo kit. He intends to install twin turbos from Callaway to push the output to around 1,500 horsepower (1,119 kilowatts), which is over double the 645 hp (480 kW) in stock form.

The jump consists of two berms of earth with a ditch that's just big enough for the Viper in the middle. It's a fairly short distance, but there's also not much of an angle to the ramp for the Ram TRX to catch air. The Viper definitely looks in danger of the pickup's tires skimming over the roof during the stunt.

The jump turns out to be a success, though. The tires are just a few inches away from the Viper while the Ram is in the air.