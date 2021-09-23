The Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este is one of the premier classic car events in Europe, and automakers often use the gathering of ritzy machines to debut new concepts and special editions. Case in point, Alfa Romeo is launching 6C Villa d'Este editions of the Giulia and Stelvio.

This special edition of the Giulia and Stelvio uses the Ti trim level as a starting point and comes in three-layer Rosso Etna red paint that takes inspiration from the 1949 6C 2500 SS "Villa d'Este." Both have chrome outlining the side windows and black exhaust tips. The Stelvio gets 21-inch wheels with five circular holes, and the Giulia has 19-inch wheels with a Y-shaped spoke design.

Gallery: Alfa Romeo Stelvio And Giulia 6C Villa d'Este Edition

19 Photos

Inside, the cabin is beige with wood trim. The power-adjustable leather front seats have 6C Villa d'Este embroidery on the headrests. A silhouette of the 6C 2500 SS is on the dashboard. The driver grips a heated steering wheel. Opening the doors reveal aluminum treadplates with Alfa Romeo branding on them.

The Stelvio 6C Villa d'Este comes with all-wheel drive, and buyers can select either a diesel with 207 horsepower (155 kilowatts) or a gas engine making 276 hp (206 kW). The Giulia version is rear-drive and offers either a 187-hp (140-kW) diesel or 197-hp (147 kW) gas powerplant.

The Stelvio 6C Villa d'Este is limited to 85 units and is only available in Italy at a price of €73,100 ($85,719 at current exchange rates). Alfa didn't outline pricing or availability of the Giulia version, at least as far as we could find.

The Alfa Romeo lineup is getting stale because the Giulia and Stelvio are aging products without significant upgrades in a while. Alfa is prepping the Tonale compact crossover, which is finally going to give the brand a new model to offer. It will go on sale in early 2022.