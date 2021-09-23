The Acura NSX hasn't been getting a lot of attention following the world premiere of the Type S earlier this year, but the electrified supercar is now making the headlines courtesy of Motul. The French oil company has decided to mark the 50th anniversary of its best racing oil with a special livery for the swan song of Acura's flagship car.

Dressed to impress in white and red, the NSX Type S wears retro-flavored graphics and swaps out the original black alloys for striking HRE Vintage two-piece wheels finished in brushed gold. Mind you, it's only a digital livery, inspired by Motul-sponsored race cars of yore, an eye-catching look which certainly suits the mid-engined supercar in its ultimate form.

Why did Motul decide to pick the NSX Type S? Because the company is an official sponsor of the Acura Grand Prix of Long (September 24 – 26) and it makes perfect sense to apply the livery on the automaker's hottest car right now. It's also an effective way to promote Motul's new 300V oil formula in the United States.

As you may recall, the NSX Type S has been an instant hit for Acura despite its eye-watering starting price of $169,500. All 300 cars earmarked for the US were reserved (with deposits) in just 24 hours, and more than 100 people are now on a waiting list. VIN 001 has already been sold for a cool $1.1 million to Rick Hendrick, who also bought the first production unit of the second-gen NSX in 2016 for $1.2M.

Even though Acura is currently bidding adieu to the NSX, it could come back one day. Acura Vice President and Brand Officer Jon Ikeda recently said "there's gonna be another one," suggesting it would evolve into a pure electric sports car.