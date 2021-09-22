This week, Ford refreshed the Expedition, introducing the Timberline trim on the model for the first time. The new package gives the SUV several upgrades that enhance its off-road capability, though it won’t be available on both of the model’s configurations. The Blue Oval told Ford Authority that it has no plans to produce a long-wheelbase Max version of the Expedition Timberline.

The Timberline trim will only be available on the regular-wheelbase Expedition when the 2022 model goes on sale early next year. The Expedition Max is designed to give customers more interior space, including cargo room, though the rugged Timberline package won’t enhance its capability. Instead, those wanting a beastly SUV, the largest Ford offers, will have to opt for the regular-sized one.

Gallery: 2022 Ford Expedition

81 Photos

Those who do get the Timberline model will get increased ground clearance – 10.6 inches, underbody protection borrowed from the F-150 Raptor, and the Bronco’s Trail Turn Assist system. Thirty-three-inch Goodyear Wrangler AT tires sit at all four corners while the taller ride height betters its approach and departure angles.

Powering the 2022 Expedition Timberline is Ford’s twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6. It produces 440 horsepower (328 kilowatts) and 510 pound-feet (692 Newton-meters) of torque. It also receives a two-sped transfer case. Ford further differentiates the Expedition Timberline from regular Expedition with orange exterior accents. Ford also introduced the new Stealth Edition Performance Package for 2022, along with a handful of other updates.

The largest SUV segment is getting crowded as automakers continue to provide consumers with new models to buy. The Timberline will only expand the Expedition’s appeal as more and more people become familiar with off-roading and other SUV enthusiast activities. It certainly has the capability, The Expedition Timberline with Jeep Wagoneer and the Chevrolet Tahoe when it goes on sale in the first quarter of 2022.