Ram typically pays a visit to Texas for the annual state fair, debuting some special edition trucks in the process. 2021 is no different, with the automaker unveiling three new appearance packages for 1500 pickups. The Ram TRX Ignition, Longhorn Southfork, and curiously named (Ram) – with the parenthesis – Red edition add various visual and functional enhancements while sticking with familiar, unchanged powertrain options.

2022 Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition

We'll start with the loudest offering in this trio, both aurally and visually. As you can see, its Ignition Orange exterior with bold graphics is the crux of the package. It's further punctuated with 18-inch machine face wheels, not to mention a panoramic roof and spray-in bedliner that's part of the TRX Level 2 Equipment Group. The group is standard issue for all Ignition models, and if there's not enough orange outside, there's more inside with contrast stitching and other trim. Even the driver's display gets an orange TRX logo. Only 875 will be made.

2022 Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork

Those seeking a more refined Ram experience will find the Longhorn SouthFord a bit more refreshing. Replacing the Limited Longhorn 10th anniversary model in the lineup, the SouthFork gets an exclusive Mountain Brown interior color along with suede and leather trim. From a functionality standpoint, it's equipped with Ram's multi-function tailgate and deployable bed step. There's also a spray-in bedliner, adjustable tie-down hooks, LED lighting for the bed, a cargo divider, and it comes standard with chunky all-terrain tires.

2022 Ram 1500 (Ram) Red Edition

The curious name for this badge-edition truck is based on the organization (RED) – again with parenthesis – which partners with various brands to help strengthen health systems and fight health emergencies. There's certainly some irony with this truck launching in Texas right now, but Ram, Fiat, and Jeep have committed to at least $ 4 million for the cause, so that's a good thing. As for the truck, the (Ram) Red Edition gets a special grille and door badges, along with a badge on the center console.

All three special edition trucks will be available in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Longhorn SouthFork is the least expensive of the bunch with a starting MSRP of $61,620. The (Ram) Red starts at $63,250, and the TRX Ignition is the most expensive at $91,585. All trucks are subject to an additional $1,695 destination charge.