Chevrolet's engineers continue to develop the Corvette Z06 at the Nürburgring. The one in this spy video isn't actually on the famous track but is in traffic on the nearby public roads.

Lucky for us, this one gets stuck in traffic at a roundabout, and this provides an opportunity to take a close look at the upcoming sports car. It's a chance to see how far the front splitter sticks out from the front and a view of the larger inlets in the lower fascia. This one rides on black, five-spoke wheels with silver calipers visible behind them.

Gallery: 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 spied at the Nurburgring

67 Photos

The side inlets are absolutely massive. Compared to the ones on the standard C8, the openings on the Z06 have a much longer vertical section that goes down to the side sill. Their size suggests the engine needs to feast on large volumes of cool air.

At the back, there's the wing with upturned sides that attaches to the rear deck. The revised rear bumper puts the four exhaust pipes in the center. There are two openings to each side of them. Vented sections are barely visible on the edges of the rear just below the taillights.

All indications so far point to the Z06 using a version of the V8 engine from the C8.R race car. This mill allegedly has 5.5 liters of displacement, dual overhead camshafts, and a flat-plane crankshaft. The output might be in the neighborhood of 617 horsepower (460 kilowatts). It runs through a Tremec-sourced gearbox that possibly has a magnesium case.

The Z06 debuts October 26, and Chevy should answer all the questions about the car's specs during that event. The model doesn't go on sale until the 2023 model year, and that suggests sales would begin around the midpoint of 2022, which is going to feel like a long wait after the premiere.