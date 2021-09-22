Brabus launches the 900 Rocket Edition and claims it is the fastest street-legal crossover in the world with a top speed of 205 miles per hour (330 kilometers per hour). The high-speed machine debuts at the 2021 Monaco Yacht Show.

The 900 Rocket is based on the AMG GLE 63S Coupe. It boasts 888 horsepower (662 kilowatts) and 774 pound-feet (1,050 Newton-meters) of torque. This is enough muscle for the crossover to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.2 seconds. Technically, the engine is capable of making 922 lb-ft (1,250 Nm), but Brabus detunes it for this application to protect the driveline components.

Gallery: Brabus 900 Rocket Edition Based On Mercedes-AMG GLE 63

71 Photos

In comparison, the standard GLE 63 has 603 hp (450 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm), which lets the vehicle hit 62 mph in 3.7 seconds.

To achieve the significant increase in power, Brabus increases the engine displacement to 4,407 cc from the stock 3,982 cc. This comes from enlarging the bores to 84 millimeters and stroke to 100 millimeters. New parts include larger, forged pistons, a billet crankshaft, and longer, forged piston rods.

The other powertrain mods include replacing the stock turbos with units that have a larger compressor unit and reinforced axial bearing. Updated fuel pumps have a higher delivery rate. Larger downpipes have a diameter of 2.9 inches (75 millimeters), and they run into a stainless steel exhaust through tailpipes with titanium and carbon fiber finishers.

Brabus decorates the exterior of 900 Rocket with a variety of carbon fiber components with an exposed finish. It rides on 24-inch forged wheels with carbon aero discs on them. Inside, there's a mix of leather and Alcantara with carbon fiber trim.

Brabus is making just 25 units of the 900 Rocket. If you want one, the asking price is a hefty €381,243 ($447,322 at current exchange rates).