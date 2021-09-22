There's bad news for Mustang convertible fans because Ford doesn't intend to build a droptop version of the current Shelby GT500. The info comes from Ford Chief Product Platform Hau Thai-Tang speaking to Muscle Cars & Trucks.

"When we designed the (S550 platform Mustang) we really looked at the high end and projected what we’ve historically been able to do," he said. "The GT500 I think we projected for. It’s towards the top end of the capabilities of (S550)… one of the things we didn’t do was a convertible variant for that reason. You have to find the bandwidth of the architecture."

That leaves the most powerful droptop Mustang as the GT Convertible. It has a 5.0-liter V8 offering 460 horsepower (343 kilowatts) and 420 pound-feet (569 Newton-meters). Buyers can select a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic. The optional GT Performance Package adds six-piston Brembo front brake calipers, a revised suspension, K-brace, larger radiator, and more. As an extra upgrade, there's the MagneRide damping system.

The previous-gen Mustang Shelby GT500 was available in a convertible and debuted for the 2013 model year. It packed a 5.8-liter supercharged V8 making 662 hp (494 kW) and 631 lb-ft (856 Nm). The only gearbox option was a six-speed manual. Ford only made the vehicle until the 2014 model yea, and the automaker auctioned the final one to benefit the Brain Injury Association of America.

Ford is currently working on developing the next-gen Mustang. The latest info about it suggests the model goes into production in the fourth quarter of 2022 as a 2023 model year product. There are persistent rumors of an all-wheel-drive variant being available for the first time. At least one electric motor would power the front wheels, and a V8 would spin the back axle. Then, a fully electric Mustang reportedly arrives in 2028.