Maserati will expand its lineup this November with the introduction of its new Grecale crossover. We knew in August that the brand would reveal it sometime that month, but today, the company announced that the model would get a global premiere on November 16. The debut takes place in Milano, Italy.

The Grecale, which has been everything but a secret, will slot below the Levante in Maserati’s lineup. Spy shots have shown off a crossover that looks low, sporty, and luxurious, wrapped in Maserati’s trademark styling touches, though camouflage has kept most of the details hidden from view. However, earlier this month, Grecale parts, including the slotted grille, appeared online for sale.

Spy shots have also previewed its interior, revealing a small infotainment display nestled far below the top of the dash and the dash-mounted clock. It looks like the screen will flow into the instrument panel beneath it and into the center console, too. Photos have also revealed the crossover getting massive paddle shifters behind the steering wheel, hinting at its sportier nature.

Maserati hasn’t mentioned what will power the Grecale, but the company has options. Rumors have pointed to the 621-horsepower (463-kilowatt) twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 from the Maserati MC20 finding its way into the Grecale. There’s also a good chance that the MC20 engine could be reserved for the high-performance Grecale Trofeo trim that’s confirmed to be coming.

However, the standard engine is likely to be a 2.0-liter mild-hybrid unit. Another engine option available is the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 that powers the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, making 505 hp (377 kW). The Stelvio and Grecale share a platform, so Maserati using the Alfa’s powertrain wouldn’t be much of a surprise. We do know there’ll be an all-electric version in the future, as well, and it’ll slot below the Levante in the brand’s lineup. We expect more official Grecale details to arrive leading up to its reveal.

