The Infiniti Q50 was introduced to the United States for the 2013 model year and peaked in sales in 2016 when 44,007 units were delivered. It’s a little wonder that the premium sedan is still available in the SUV era eight years after its original launch, and it’s actually getting updates for the 2022 model year. Don’t expect anything huge - especially on the aesthetics side, though there are important additions to the standard equipment.

Case in point, available in Luxe, Sensory, and Red Sport 400 trim levels, every Q50 comes as standard with leather seats with a memory function on the driver’s seat, power-folding outside mirrors, and Bose Performance Series premium audio system. The entry-level grade is equipped with 18-inch wheels, while the Sensory and Red Sport 400 are fitted with larger 19-inchers.

For the 2022 model year, just a single engine option is available. This is the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 paired with a seven-speed automatic gearbox with a manual shift mode. In standard configuration, it generates 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts) and 400 hp (298 kW) in the Red Sport 400 trim. Customers can choose from either a standard rear-wheel drive system or an optional AWD for all three trim levels.

The highlight in the interior is the wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity fitted to all 2022 Q50s, while Android Auto remains USB-based. Also new to the range is the Saddle Brown leather upholstery which is available on the Sensory models. The dual-screen setup continues to take the lead position on the center console and there’s also a 16-speaker audio system.

The 2022 Infiniti Q50 starts at $42,100 MSRP for the Luxe trim, followed by the Sensory model starting at $47,800 MSRP. Last but not least, the range-topping Red Sport 400 wears a price tag of $55,950 MSRP, with all three models expected at the brand’s showrooms later this month.