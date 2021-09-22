A smaller, two-row-only version of the Pilot, the Passport has been around since 2019 and is now getting its first important update to remain fresh and competitive as it battles other five-seat SUVs. With the off-road scene booming in recent years, now is the right time to introduce a rugged trim level, dubbed TrailSport.

The midsize SUV in the newly launched specification is mostly about cosmetic upgrades, but it also boasts wider front and rear tracks (+ 10 millimeters / 0.4 inches), which Honda says gives it a better stance and improved stability. The Passport TrailSport rides on new 18-inch wheels exclusive to this model, wrapped in 245/60 R18 tires with sidewall tread "for a more rugged look."

As you would expect from an off-road-oriented trim, it comes as standard with all-wheel drive featuring torque vectoring. Power is provided by the same 3.5-liter V6 delivering 280 horsepower (209 kilowatts) and 262 pound-feet (355 Newton-meters) of torque to both axles through a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The new Passport flavor stands out from the rest of the versions thanks to its orange TrailSport badges on the front grille and tailgate, while the interior adopts an orange finish for the stitching on the seats, steering wheel, and door cards. You'll also find TrailSport embroidered onto the front seat headrests as well as molded onto the rubber floor mats included as standard equipment.

Interestingly, Honda is already planning to update the Passport TrailSport in the coming model years with a more off-road-tuned suspension and chunkier tires. In addition, additional models will gain a TrailSport specification, complete with more aggressive bumpers and a unique grille design, as seen here.

The 2022 model year switchover is not all about the TrailSport as the regular Passport is going through a nip and tuck along with gaining an optional HPD Package. Created by Honda Performance Development, the new kit includes a fresh front grille, black fender flares, different wheels, and HPD graphics adorning the rear quarter panel to mirror the latest Ridgeline with the HPD package.

Elsewhere, the 2022 Passport gets bigger exhaust finishers and redesigned bumpers, along with contrast stitching for the EX-L's perforated leather seats. Regardless of trim, all versions get LED headlights, smart entry with push-button start, rear seat reminder, eight-inch infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, plus a vast array of Honda Sensing safety tech.

Honda will have the revised Passport at dealers this winter.