Earlier this month, Nissan introduced the GT-R T-Spec as a potential last hurrah for the aging Godzilla in its R35 guise. That remains to be seen as some reports indicate the current-generation supercar could get a mild-hybrid setup and even a more powerful Final Edition before being retired within the next few years. What comes after that? The R36, of course.

In a press release issued by Nissan Australia regarding the 2022 GT-R, the regional division's managing director Adam Paterson confirmed the performance machine will bid adieu Down Under. However, the fact it will be retired this November since it no longer meets side-impact crash regulations does not represent "the end of the GT-R story in Australia."

Gallery: 2020 Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign first production car

10 Photos

While his statement might make some people think the R35 could be updated to meet stricter legislation, the very same Adam Paterson went on to mention the 2022 GT-R "will mark the closure of this chapter for this generation vehicle." As if that wasn't enough, he talked about the T-Spec and Nismo SV special editions being the "last time the current-generation vehicle will be offered in Australia."

Even though this isn't a direct confirmation of an R36-gen model, it is the next best thing. The question on everyone's lips is: "When will Nissan finally introduce the new GT-R?" There's also the issue regarding how "new" the next-generation model is going to be as some reports indicate it will ride on an updated version of the current platform, which is a strategy the Japanese brand has used for its other sports car, the 2023 Z.

That mild-hybrid setup we mentioned earlier could in fact be earmarked for the R36, which will supposedly retain the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 tweaked for more efficiency to meet increasingly stringent emissions regulations. The R36 is likely still a couple of years away since logic tells us Nissan will initially reveal a concept, much like it did with the Z Proto.

Going back in time, the R35 introduced in 2007 (yes, it's 14 years old) came after the 2001 GT-R and 2005 GT-R Proto concepts.