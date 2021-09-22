The North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) Awards organization has staged a huge announcement at the Motor Bella. The six-day event replaces the usual Detroit Auto Show this year, held at the M1 Concourse in Michigan.

After the first 38 eligible cars announced earlier, NACTOY names 23 semifinalists, which include eight cars, six trucks, and nine utility vehicles vying to become the Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year for 2022. All cars included are all new or substantially new, and are or will be on sale in showrooms across North America this year.

Of note, the selection was evaluated throughout the year by 50 jurors from print, online, radio, and broadcast media across the US and Canada. These jurors will vote three times within the year to reduce the list of the contenders down to semifinalists, finalists, and winners.

The next step for the awards is the annual comparison drive on October 18-21. Jurors will evaluate the semifinalists before voting to select the three finalists in each group.

The finalists will be announced at the LA Auto Show on November 17, while the winners will be announced in January 2022 in an event hosted by the Detroit Auto Dealers Association.

North American Car of the Year:

North American Truck of the Year:

North American Utility Vehicle of the Year: