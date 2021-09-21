Folks, auto auctions are hectic. If you've never been to one, it's hard to describe the atmosphere but things move fast from start to finish. That goes for small-town used car auctions, but at prominent collector car auctions like Mecum, the pace is mixed with price and passion. These aren't generic ex-rental cars going to used car lots. These are valuable enthusiast vehicles with emotionally charged buyers and sellers at every turn.

Unfortunately, the hustle and bustle can sometimes lead to a mistake, as seen here with a nicely restored and modified 1980 Chevrolet C10 two-wheel-drive pickup. Values on these square body Chevys have significantly increased in recent years, and this one appeared at Mecum's Dallas 2021 auction in early September. Unfortunately, at some point in the staging lane before reaching the auction stand, the hood was severely bent while being closed. These trucks are known for such issues, but having it happen just before taking center stage at a prominent televised auction? Talk about bad luck.

At this point, part of the mystery is sussing exactly out how this happened, because there are some questions floating around the internet. Here's what the announcer says on the video as the truck approaches the auction block.

"While it was in the staging lane, the hood was bent while being closed, as you can see. The seller will cover up to $1,500 for hood replacement and painting."

Based on that, it sounds like the seller was the one who bent the hood while closing it. However, are vehicle owners allowed in the staging area prior to the auction? Did a potential buyer damage the hood while trying to close it? Or, did a Mecum employee bend the hood while closing it in the staging line, as suggested in the comments of the video? We contacted Mecum about this, as having an owner pay for someone else's mistake is certainly worth a double-take. Thus far, our messages haven't been returned so we're left scratching our heads.

In any case, it didn't seem to dissuade buyers from stepping up. With a 5.3-liter LS V8 engine under the hood and delicious suspension drop among the desirable modifications, Mecum still shows the truck as selling for $31,900.