The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS will start at $102,310 (plus a $1,050 destination fee) when it arrives in the US this fall. If the smooth exterior styling and high-tech interior of the brand's flagship EV appeal to you, then we finally have full pricing for America.

The EQS is available in the Premium, Exclusive, and Pinnacle trim levels. Buyers can select the single-motor, rear-drive 450+ with 329 horsepower (245 kilowatts)and 406 pound-feet (550 newton-meters). There's also the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive 580 4Matic making 516 hp (385 kW) and 611 lb-ft (828 Nm). Both have a 108.7-kilowatt-hour battery pack.

Gallery: 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS First Drive

41 Photos

Mercedes doesn't yet have EPA-estimated ranges for these models, but in the WLTP test, the most efficient version can cover 487 miles (784 kilometers). Expect the American ratings closer to launch.

Model Trim Level Price (Not Including $1,050 Destination) EQS 450+ Premium $102,310 EQS 580 4MATIC Premium $119,110 EQS 450+ Exclusive $105,710 EQS 580 4MATIC Exclusive $122,510 EQS 450+ Sedan Pinnacle $108,510 EQS 580 4MATIC Pinnacle $125,310

For comparison, the entry-level 2022 Mercedes S-Class starts at $109,800 before destination. This makes the base EQS $7,490 less expensive than the venerable luxury sedan.

The 450+ comes standard with a 12.8-inch, portrait-oriented infotainment screen. Opting for the 580 4Matic gets customers the impressive 56-inch Hyperscreen display that puts three screens under a single glass bezel. Both systems have a smart navigation system that can plan charging stops into routes and can take topography, route, temperature, speed, and heating and cooling requirements into account.

Both powertrain variants come with Mercedes' full suite of driver assistance mech. This includes an advanced form of cruise control that can keep the vehicle in a single lane while keeping a preset distance from other motorists. The EVs also get parking assist with a surround-view camera system.

The base Premium grade has heated and ventilated front seats, an opening panoramic roof, and Burmester sound system, and 64-color ambient lighting.

Stepping up to Exclusive trim adds rapid heating and a massage function to the front seats. There's also a head-up display. For comfort, these models have the Air Balance cabin fragrance system with a HEPA filter and four-zone climate control.

The range-topping Pinnacle puts a focus on the rear passengers. The folks in back get power-adjusting seats with heating, ventilation, and extra-padded Comfort headrests. There is also a wireless charging pad in the center armrest.

All EQS buyers get free, unlimited DC fast charging for two years on the Electrify America network.