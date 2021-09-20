You don't have to be a James Bond fan to appreciate the Aston Martin DB5, but in this case, it's all about the spy game. As the headline and photos suggest, the convertible featured here isn't a normal DB5 but a two-third scale electric replica. Aston Martin collaborated with The Little Car Company and EON Productions to build it, hence the name DB5 Junior No Time To Die Edition. Trust us when we say it lives up to the name.

First, we'll address the pseudo elephant in the room. Bond's DB5 is a hardtop, and yes, this is a convertible. Actually, it's a roadster since it has no functioning roof, but that's by design. Being a miniature version of the real thing, the open-roof Aston is large enough for an adult to fit behind the wheel. That's significant for reasons we'll discuss later.

We won't even try to contain our excitement about the interior. The two-seater faithfully recreates the DB5 greenhouse, but that doesn't matter because this mini-spy car has actual spy gadgets. Open a secret access panel in the passenger door and you'll find controls to drop the headlights, activating simulated machine guns. Another button changes the number on a digital license plate. If you need to evade baddies, smoke will shoot out the exhaust. Sadly, there's no oil slick or ejection seat, or is there? Several secret "easter eggs" are mentioned but not described in detail. Might want to be careful flipping random switches.

Similarly, there's no mention of just how fast this mini DB5 will go. If you recall, The Little Car Company unveiled a DB5 Junior last year with a top speed of 30 mph (48 km/h) but that doesn't apply here. Being an upgraded version fit for a super spy, the No Time To Die Edition is more powerful. It rides on coilover springs with Bilstein dampers, and Brembo brakes do the stopping. For a miniature replica, it seems no expense was spared in making this the absolute dream machine for kids around the world.

Will kids be driving it though? Therein lies the significant reason we mentioned earlier. This mini DB5 is insanely cool on every level, but only 125 are planned for production and each will cost £90,000. In US currency, that translates to a whopping $123,000, which is more than double last year's DB5 Junior. In fact, it's nearly enough to buy a real Vantage, so yeah, we suspect there won't be many kids driving these around.

Then again, with real (and very rare) DB5 convertibles selling for over $2 million, this is but a drop in the bucket.