Owning a large car collection is on the bucket list of many car enthusiasts, but storing them all is a completely different beast. Typical garages are small, designed for two, maybe three cars, so any extra vehicles one wants would have to sit outside. Constructing a separate building is possible, but it's also pricey. There are more creative ways to use garage space, and one homeowner did just that, turning his three-car garage into a seven-car one.

The garage is Chris Hullinger's, of Texas, and it looks like an elaborate puzzle piece at first glance. However, it's a much simpler setup than that. The three-car garage features two car lifts, one at each end, and they double the bays' storage capabilities. Both hold a pair of Dodge Vipers. Below those is a Tesla Model X and what appears to be a new Toyota RAV4. This accounts for over half of the garage's capacity.

Gallery: 3-Car Garage Now Hits 7 Cars

10 Photos

Between the two lifts is a trio of Vipers. In order to get them to fit, Hullinger had to put two of them on vehicle dollies. This allowed him to wheel them out of the way for the final Dodge Viper to fit in the garage between them. It's quite a packed space, but it easily fits the seven vehicles. Being able to fully open the garage doors while two Vipers are on the vehicle lifts is also impressive because most garages don't have the available ceiling space to allow that to happen.

Hullinger's elaborate solution to create a seven-car garage out his three-car space is admirable, but it doesn't appear to be able to hold all of his vehicles. A Chevy Bolt is absent from the garage photos, but storing seven cars in the garage would certainly free up the driveway. Having a car collection seems like fun, then you have to manage storing them. Hullinger looks to have found a way to have his cake, and eat it, too. Larger vehicles might not have all fit.