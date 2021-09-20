If you look at the recent additions to the Ford lineup, then you're sure to see the brand reviving names from old models, like Bronco, Maverick, Lightning, and (at least in Europe) Puma. The automaker plans to continue bringing back previously used monikers on future vehicles.

"I think we have the unique asset of having nameplates from the past that we can tap into to emotionalize our product and to tell stories no other brand can tell," Murat Gueler, Ford of Europe Design Chief, told Autocar. "There is opportunity with nameplates that you can really refresh and execute in the right way to distinguish yourself from others."

Gallery: 2022 Ford Maverick

62 Photos

Unfortunately, Gueler didn't name any old Ford names that might return. Although, he might have hinted at another on the way by saying there was "an opportunity for Ford to distinguish itself from the bombardment of electrification that's coming." This suggests a future EV might be reviving a defunct moniker.

If you listen to Motor1.com's podcast Rambling About Cars, then you know we believe Thunderbird seems like the perfect name to revive for a future EV. It's a long-lived name in the Ford lineup, and the automaker has a history of applying the moniker to different segments like a two-seat convertible, personal luxury coupe, and a four-door sedan.

Another good name for an EV would be Galaxie because the name evokes traveling through outer space. Similarly bringing back the Excursion name could be a good fit for an adventure-ready, long-range electric crossover.

Judging by the Maverick and Puma, Ford isn't too particular about reviving names on the same types of vehicles as the original model. The former was a small vehicle available as a coupe or sedan, rather than a pickup. The latter was a compact sports coupe and transformed into a crossover for the moniker's return.