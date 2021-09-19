It has been a while since Ferrari announced the Purosangue in 2018. Since then, the not-an-SUV practical four-door has been spotted several times during the course of its development. The first sighting was under the GTC4Lusso skin, allegedly testing its powertrain.

More recently, the Purosangue has been caught wearing a Maserati Levante body but with needed definitive tweaks. This latest spy video from Varryx shows just that, with the Purosangue caught casually strolling on public roads.

Of note, the Purosangue test mule here reflects the one we saw back in June, now wearing normal-sized exhaust tips.

Gallery: 2023 Ferrari Purosangue SUV new spy photos

3 Photos

The spy video above was brief, unlike the previous sighting before when it was caught getting a thorough workout at Fiorano. However, we all know a thing or two about the Purosangue based on Ferrari's initial announcement.

Despite wearing a Levante skin, the Purosangue will be an entirely different vehicle that will ride on a different platform. The added fender flares on the test mule suggest that the high-rider Ferrari will have a wider track, while the quad-exhaust pipes tell us that Ferrari isn't holding back on its GTC4Lusso replacement.

In the initial announcements, Ferrari confirmed that the Purosangue will have "multiple powertrains with highest specific power output plus electric motor." It could come in V6 and V8 flavors, but we're expecting a top-spec V12 model that could draw help from electric motors.

That said, the Purosangue is expected to go head-to-head against the Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX, while the 12-pot flavor would be rivaling the Bentley Bentayga Speed and its W12 motor.

Given that it's still using a test mule, don't expect Ferrari to reveal the Purosangue this year. If the Italian marque will follow its original schedule, expect it to arrive in 2022 globally, which will then be sold in the US for the 2023 model year.