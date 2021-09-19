The 2021 Detroit Auto Show has been canceled. In its place comes an all-new six-day outdoor auto festival called the Motor Bella and we now know Ford's highlight at that event happening in a few days.

In an announcement found on the official North American International Auto Show website, the Blue Oval company is said to be unveiling the new Ford Expedition during the press days of Motor Bella. The announcement also confirmed the arrival of new Expedition trims that are "designed to broaden the full-size SUV’s appeal with customers."

That said, we're expecting the Expedition ST and Expedition Timberline trims to arrive at the newly-minted auto festival. We've seen several sightings of both Expedition models while doing some prototype testing, some even revealing some design details upfront such as redesigned headlights and other styling tweaks to give the full-size SUV a refreshed look for the SUV-hungry American market.

The luxurious counterpart of the Expedition, the 2022 Lincoln Navigator, will also be showcased at the booth for its public debut, along with the Aviator Shinola Concept – both made their official debut last month.

According to the NAIAS website, Stellantis, GM, and Toyota will be featuring their own booths at Motor Bella. The 2022 Toyota Tundra, which will make its full debut tonight, is expected to be displayed by the Japanese automaker in its stands.

The 2021 Motor Bella will take place at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan. There will be 350 vehicles from 35 brands gracing the six-day event, which will showcase interactive displays on the KeyBank Track, a 120,000 sq. ft. off-road area, and street course test drives.

If you're interested, the event will be happening from September 21-26, with the first two days reserved for Press and Industry Days. The public can visit the event from September 23-26.

If you're interested, the event will be happening from September 21-26, with the first two days reserved for Press and Industry Days. The public can visit the event from September 23-26.