For decades Halo fans have dreamt of driving a Warthog in real life. Thanks to the team at Hoonigan, you can now live out your dreams of following Master Chief into battle with a Warthog assault vehicle. During the UNSC’s battle with alien enemies, the trusty Warthog was always there to provide support and was part of some of the Halo series’ biggest moments. Now we get to see a real-life example and by the way, it has 1,000 horsepower.

If you're unfamiliar, Halo is a game series that started with the release of Halo Combat Evolved on the original Xbox on November 15, 2001. Since then, the game franchise has become a huge part of Microsoft’s game offerings and a cultural landmark that has enchanted generations of gamers. One constant in all Halo games is the inclusion of the Warthog.

This assault vehicle has a number of configurations but the most popular features a Gatling gun rear turret and room for a driver and passenger. In the game, the Warthog makes a unique mechanical noise but never has to shift or take on fuel. It also has a unique suspension setup and four-wheel steering. In the original Halo Combat Evolved game, the Warthog was actually indestructible despite the Covenant’s best efforts.

The Warthog is an icon and recognizable by just about anyone who has played video games over the past 20 years since its original release. Building an example we can all enjoy in person is a dream of many so when the Hoonigans revealed their creation it received a lot of attention.

If you don’t care for Halo that’s fine. Just this of this build as a 1,000 horsepower custom off-roader based on a futuristic design meant to kill aliens.