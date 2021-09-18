Are you looking for a new front clamshell for your Lamborghini Miura? Or maybe you want one on the off chance that your current Miura suffers an unfortunate incident. Well, regardless of your reasoning, you better act fast as there’s a bidding war for this clean example currently for sale on Collecting Cars. Now’s your chance to own an unpainted raw Miura front clamshell.

According to the listing, this Miura front clamshell came from a 1970 Miura SV. The owner of that car decided to remove this stock clamshell in favor of a modified version. The rest is history as this unique piece of automotive art is now the subject of an intense bidding war on Collecting Cars.

Gallery: There’s A Bidding War For A Lamborghini Miura… Front Clamshell

6 Photos

The Lamborghini Miura debuted at the 1966 Geneva Motor Show to the acclaim of the automotive press. This unique supercar featured styling by Marcello Gandini and a V12 engine sitting right behind the passenger compartment. This transversely mounted mid-engine V12 supercar was the genesis of the modern supercar and predecessor to a long line of mid-engine V12 Lamborghinis.

Due to packaging constraints the Miura’s V12 engine, transmission, and rear differential were merged into one continuous piece of automotive art. This practice is fairly common on modern supercars, but in the 1960s this was cutting edge engineering. The Miura P400 was powered by a 3.9-liter V12 engine that produced 345 horsepower (257 kilowatts). This V12 was mated to a 5-speed manual transmission that sent power to the rear wheels via a mechanical limited-slip differential.

After its debut, Lamborghini continuously tinkered with the Miura to make it better. This spawned a host of versions which includes the P400s, P400SV, P400 Jota, P400 SVJ, Roadster, and the P400 SVJ Spyder. This paly book is still in full use at Lamborghini today where they make unique trims of all of their cars that bring in new customers every day.