This year's Motor City Pride Parade kicks off this weekend, September 18. It will be held at the Hart Plaza, right in the heart of downtown Detroit. Of course, no parade is complete without a lead car. The grand marshal vehicle for the 2021? It's the Jeep Wrangler 4xe.

Of course, it won't be just a regular Wrangler 4xe that was plucked off the showroom. After all, this is the Pride Parade we're talking about. The Wrangler that will lead the crowd dons a special livery for this occasion. The Wrangler 4xe is wrapped with messages of hope, acceptance and encouragement from Stellantis employees, and Jeep Brand social media fans and followers.

"Motor City Pride is an important way for Stellantis and the Jeep brand to celebrate our diverse and inclusive work culture and to show our commitment to our diverse customers and communities," said Jim Morrison, vice president of Jeep North America.

"Over its 80-year history, the Jeep brand has led the way in freedom and authenticity, and we are proud to lead this year's parade with a specially wrapped Jeep Wrangler 4xe to show our continued longstanding support for Motor City Pride and the LGBTQ community," added Morrison.

But the wrapped Wrangler 4xe won't be the only Jeep that will join the weekend's festivities. There is another Wrangler 4xe that will accompany the lead vehicle, along with a Gladiator and the recently-launched Grand Cherokee L. The other Jeeps will also wear pride colors for the parade. The second Wranger 4xe, the Gladiator, and Grand Cherokee L will proudly sport the LGBTQ+ colors on their seven-slot grilles.

The march won't just be a celebration of Michigan's LGBTQ+ community. This year's parade also pays tribute to Detroit's essential workers who keep things running despite the current difficulties.