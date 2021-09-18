When it comes to lists of the world's fast cars, seeing Tesla models in there isn't surprising at this point. The California-based automaker has proven time and again that electric vehicles need not be slow, most especially with the recently introduced Model S Plaid that claims a 0-60 mile-per-hour (97 kilometer-per-hour) sprint in less than 2 seconds and a top speed of 200 mph (322 km/h).

But turning to the biggest Tesla in the lineup won't leave you disappointed. The Model Y, which is a crossover, has a claimed top speed of 155 mph (249 km/h) and a sprint to 60 in mid-3 seconds.

Gallery: 2021 Tesla Model Y

9 Photos

In the real world, the Model Y delivers. In fact, a Model Y visited the German Autobahn for a top speed run, which was recorded and uploaded on YouTube by TopSpeedGermany. Of course, it was on the unrestricted sections of the thoroughfare.

In the video, they tried to reach its claimed top speed in several attempts but only reached a maximum speed of 150 mph (222 km/h) or just a bit shy of the official numbers. Then again, the real-world numbers are nothing to scoff at, especially considering that it's coming from a crossover.

That said, we're quite excited to see a Model S Plaid visit the Autobahn for a top speed run. We don't doubt it will hit the claimed 200 mph ceiling, but that will only happen after an upcoming software update from the tech company.

Meanwhile, the Model Y isn't just about speed. In a recent moose test, the Model Y proved that it's got the chops for handling and safety as well, unsurprisingly acing the test just like other Teslas that have been tested before.