Aggressive design with a feisty huge grille upfront – sounds like any other new truck in the market today? Well, that's the case with the upcoming 2022 Toyota Tundra, which is officially announced to host a global debut on September 19, 2021.

However, the Japanese automaker is keen on giving us a final preview of the full-size truck before the reveal via its customer-facing website. As opposed to the stale white version that was initially (and officially) leaked, this Tundra TRD Pro we're seeing comes in an exciting new paint color.

Gallery: 2022 Toyota Tundra teasers

11 Photos

The teaser came with phrases that Toyota thinks would best describe the revamped model:

Born From Invincible. The next generation is here. Brute strength. Terrain-tackling capability. Advanced towing technologies. The all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra is a force to be reckoned with.

More importantly, the automaker has revealed the exact time when the launch will happen, which will be on Sunday at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Little is known about the upcoming Tundra at this point apart from the flurry of teasers released and orange paint color we see here. We know that the truck will have variable drive modes, while its suspension has also been revealed, showing a leafless setup at the rear.

Toyota has also teased the interior, which touts a new infotainment display and a power-sliding rear window. In terms of styling and features, the new Tundra is showing improvements in areas that count.

Then there's the question of its powertrain. The teaser seems to show a V6 mill, coinciding with the reports of twin-turbocharged V6 that powers the new Toyota Land Cruiser. In the SUV, the mill makes 409 horsepower (304 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque.

We'll know more official details soon enough, so make sure to watch this space at the aforementioned time and date.